What you need to know before the opening bell: August 2, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors awaited quarterly results from some major companies including Home Capital Group (HCG.TO), CGI Group (CGI.TO), and Kinross Gold (K.TO).

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to a one-week high as gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada (AC.TO) and e-commerce company Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), offset losses for energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.75 per cent.