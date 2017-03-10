Canadian stock futures were higher on Friday as oil prices pulled back after dropping to their lowest in more than three months, pressured by record U.S. crude inventories.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian employment data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will also keep a watch on the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which is due at the same time.

Canada's main stock index ended flat on Thursday as a rebound in energy stocks, led by Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), offset losses for the financial sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.35 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.30 per cent.