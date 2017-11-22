What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 22, 2017

Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices surged after faults on a major pipeline dented Canadian deliveries to the United States.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Investors also awaited the scheduled release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for hints on the future rate-hike path.

U.S. light crude hit highs not seen since July 2015, with traders attributing the jump to an 85 percent cut in the amount of oil TransCanada Corp will deliver to the United States on its Keystone pipeline through end-November.

Canada's main stock index posted a 12-day high on Tuesday, helped by broad-based gains led by materials companies as copper prices climbed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.1 per cent.