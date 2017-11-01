What you need to know before the opening bell: November 1, 2017

Canada's main stock index was on track to open slightly higher on Wednesday, with oil prices hitting their highest levels since mid-2015 as OPEC sticks to its supply deal.

Data on Wednesday showed OPEC had significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia was also widely expected to keep to the deal.

Investors will also focus on Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who appears before the Standing Senate Committee on banking, trade and commerce. He will be accompanied by Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.41 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI for October data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index notched a third-straight record close on Tuesday, fueled by a rally in energy shares that offset Shopify Inc's steep decline and broad losses among mining firms.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.57 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.48 per cent.