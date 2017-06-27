What you need to know before the opening bell: June 27, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted oil and gold prices.

Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive session as investors started covering short positions, but worries over persistent oversupply capped gains.

Gold inched higher after its decline in the previous session prompted investors to take fresh positions.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.22 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday in cautious trading ahead of the end of the second quarter, as declines in the heavyweight resource and financial groups offset gains for consumer-related shares.

No major economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.48 per cent.