What you need to know before the opening bell: September 11, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on Monday on relief after Hurricane Irma weakened overnight and North Korea did not conduct a missile test over the weekend.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Irma pounded heavily populated areas of central Florida on Sunday, but gradually lost strength, weakening to a Category 1 hurricane overnight and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm during the day.

The United States and its allies had been bracing for another long-range missile launch for the 69th anniversary of North Korea's founding on Saturday, but its leader Kim Jong Un hosted a massive celebration instead.

Canada's main stock index ended lower for a fifth straight day on Friday, with mining and energy stocks dominating the retreat and investors cautious as Irma barreled toward Florida.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.5 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.48 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.67 per cent.

Economic data due includes a report on Canadian house starts annualized data for August due at 8:15 a.m. ET.