Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.

OPEC sources have indicated the group's members increasingly favor an extension but want the backing of non-OPEC oil producers, which have yet to deliver fully on existing cuts.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 per cent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Retail sales, due at 8:30 am. ET, are expected to have risen 1.1 pct in Jan.

Canada's benchmark stock index retreated on Monday as oil prices fell and heavyweight energy and financial shares lost ground, while the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates pressured defensive sectors, such as telecoms.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 1.19 per cent.