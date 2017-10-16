What you need to know before the opening bell: October 16, 2017

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as oil prices rose after fighting escalated between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, raising concerns over oil exports from Iraq.

Iraqi forces captured several positions south of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters on Monday. The city is part of a region that declared itself independent at a referendum last month.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Securities data for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index climbed for the fifth straight week on Friday as bank stocks advanced and shares of energy and resource companies rose alongside oil and gold prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 per cent.