1h ago
TSX futures higher on U.S. tax reform move
Reuters,
What you need to know before the opening bell: October 20, 2017
Stock futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday after the U.S. Senate approved a budget blueprint that paves the way for tax cuts, raising speculation on the return of the "Trumpflation trade", and ahead of inflation data.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
CPI inflation data for September and retail sales data for August are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as financial and industrial shares climbed, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.22 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 per cent.