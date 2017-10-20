What you need to know before the opening bell: October 20, 2017

Stock futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday after the U.S. Senate approved a budget blueprint that paves the way for tax cuts, raising speculation on the return of the "Trumpflation trade", and ahead of inflation data.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

CPI inflation data for September and retail sales data for August are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as financial and industrial shares climbed, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.22 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 per cent.