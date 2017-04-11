What you need to know before the opening bell: April 11, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.12 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Globally, nervous investors turned to the safety of gold, government bonds and the yen as concerns mounted about possible U.S. military strikes in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.