What you need to know before the opening bell: October 23, 2017

Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Monday, taking their cues from global markets that rose on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's election victory.

World stocks were lifted to an all-time high after Abe's victory, which paves the way for a continuation of Japan's hyper-easy monetary policy.

The TSX touched its highest level in nearly eight months on Friday with broad-based gains, and notched its longest positive streak in nearly three years with a sixth straight winning week. December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's wholesale trade data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 per cent.