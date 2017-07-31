What you need to know before the opening bell: July 31, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as upbeat manufacturing data from China and weakness in the U.S. dollar supported commodity prices.

While growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled slightly in July as foreign demand for Chinese goods slackened, a government-led drive to develop infrastructure boosted growth in the construction sector.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.26 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's annual producer prices for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (ECONCA).

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by slips in financial, energy and consumer-related names despite strong domestic data and higher oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 per cent.