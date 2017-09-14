What you need to know before the opening bell: September 14, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday after global stocks pulled back from record highs following weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

China posted a rare flurry of disappointing data - including its slowest growth in investment in nearly 18 years - suggesting the world's second-largest economy is finally starting to lose some momentum as borrowing costs rise.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index struggled to advance on Wednesday and ended nominally lower as higher crude prices fueled sharp gains by oil and gas companies, while cooling metal prices drove hefty declines in mining firms.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were flat at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 per cent.