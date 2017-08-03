What you need to know before the opening bell: August 3, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index posted its highest close in five weeks on Wednesday, boosted by gains for its heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose and the Canadian dollar retreated for a third straight day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 per cent