TSX futures lower as falling oil adds to losses

What you need to know before the opening bell: July 10, 2017

Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Monday as oil prices fell further, adding to heavy losses at the end of last week.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell on Monday even as OPEC signaled it may widen its production caps to include Nigeria and Libya.

Canada's main stock index fell to its weakest in more than seven months on Friday as risk appetite waned on the back of North American jobs data that supported rate-hike expectations in Canada and the United States, while higher bond yields and a slide in oil prices further dented sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.29 per cent.