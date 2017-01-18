Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold interest rates at 0.50 per cent. Investors will parse the central bank's monetary policy report, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, for any insight as to what impact the economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could have on Canada.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as profit-taking weighed on financial and railway stocks, offsetting gains for energy companies and gold miners as commodity prices rose.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27 per cent.