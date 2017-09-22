What you need to know before the opening bell: September 22, 2017

Canada's main stock index futures traded near flat on Friday as investors waited for inflation data amid concerns over rising tensions between North Korea and the United States.

CPI inflation data for August and retail sales data for July are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

North Korea said on Friday it might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the reclusive country in his United Nations address. December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 per cent at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index extended a 14-week high on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight banking and energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while the S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.22 per cent.