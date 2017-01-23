Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday due to a drop in oil prices.

Oil fell as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. oil drilling activity outweighed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada wholesale trade data for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.