Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped due to a surge in U.S. crude inventories for a seventh week.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.42 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian inflation data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell to a 10-day low on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.38 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.41 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.52 per cent.