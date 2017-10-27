What you need to know before the opening bell: October 27, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index resumed its upward march on Thursday, propelled by a batch of earnings and CCC International Holding Ltd's acquisition of Aecon Group Inc, although a drop in gold prices tempered gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.56 per cent.