Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with March futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.09 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by losses of heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors took money off the table following solid gains since the U.S. presidential election.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 per cent.