TSX futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up

What you need to know before the opening bell: June 16, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Despite the rise in oil prices, the commodity remained on track for a fourth consecutive week of losses because of the ongoing supply overhang.

Investors are also awaiting Canadian securities data for the month of April, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.19 per cent