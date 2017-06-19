What you need to know before the opening bell: June 19, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices edged up after sharp declines due to rising production.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) was buying Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O).

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.68 per cent.