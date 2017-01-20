Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President and his speech that could shed some light on economic policy.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

In economic data, a report is likely to show Canada's annual inflation rose to 1.7 per cent in December from a rate of 1.2 per cent in November. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in the shares of Canadian Pacific Railway on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry as well as a rebound of uranium producer Cameco Corp.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.14 per cent.