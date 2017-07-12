TSX futures rise ahead of BoC rate decision

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors await an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

    The median consensus, according to analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday, showed the central bank will increase rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, the first hike in nearly seven years.

    Interest rate data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

    Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices boosted the shares of resource companies, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 per cent.