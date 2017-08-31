What you need to know before the opening bell: August 31, 2017

Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday ahead of gross domestic product data for the second quarter, which is likely to show an expansion of 3.7 per cent on an annualized basic.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index touched a more than two-week high on Wednesday, bolstered in part by National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and upbeat sentiment about Canadian economic growth.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.3 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1> were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 per cent.