What you need to know before the opening bell: October 31, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, set to build on a strong close a day earlier and ahead of the release of GDP data for August.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

August gross domestic product data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index closed above 16,000 for the first time on Monday, fueled primarily by influential resource stocks, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), and cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.22 per cent.