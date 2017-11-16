What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 16, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as investors awaited a report on the country's manufacturing sales.

Canada's manufacturing sales are forecast to have declined by 0.3 per cent in September, in line with slower economic growth in the second half of the year after a strong first six months. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

ADP Canada will release its first publication of the Canada National Employment Report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell to a three-week low on Wednesday as energy stocks again led a broad retreat on the back of sliding oil prices, pushing the market to its sixth straight daily decline after hitting an all-time high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.34 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.42 per cent.