Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose on a weakening U.S dollar.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged toward an all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by financial stocks as bond yields rose and by energy stocks in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's move to advance two major pipeline projects.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 per cent.