Canadian stock futures were higher on Wednesday as markets ready for reopening after a long Christmas break.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.39 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No economic data is scheduled for release.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent.