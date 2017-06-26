What you need to know before the opening bell: June 26, 2017

Canada's main stock index was set for a higher start on Monday as oil prices rose for the third straight session, retreating from a seven-month low hit last week.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rallied as index heavyweights like energy and mining shone, while BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) shares suffered its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.

No major economic reports are scheduled for release.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.4 per cent.