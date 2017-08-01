Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings of major companies, including Thomson Reuters, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24 per cent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Markit's manufacturing PMI report is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged up on Monday as higher bond yields supported financial shares and base metal miners got a boost from a 2-year peak for copper prices, but the TSX still lost ground for the third straight month.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.34 per cent.

