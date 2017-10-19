What you need to know before the opening bell: October 19, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets as traders took profit amid tensions in Iraq and growing U.S. inventory.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.37 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index reversed course to end lower on Wednesday as weaker energy and materials stocks offset a rally in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) shares following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.41 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.52 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.59 per cent.