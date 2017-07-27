TSX gains as energy, gold earnings lift index

Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as major gold miner Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and a string of other companies reported better-than-expected earnings and oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) turned a profit.

Barrick, the world's largest gold miner by production, rose 4.5 per cent to $21.08, as investors cheered the news it had produced more gold than expected and lowered its costs.

Rival Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell 3.9 per cent to $16.47 despite beating earnings expectations, as production at some mines fell short of analyst forecasts.

Smaller bullion producers also rose on earnings reports, with Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) surging 8.7 per cent to $15.02 after its profit beat expectations. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) was up 3.3 per cent after it reported an earnings beat, raised its production forecast and lowered its cost outlook.

Cenovus jumped 5 per cent to $10.45 after reporting a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) Canadian oil-sands assets.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 54.19 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,225.58. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher, with two advancers for every decliner overall.

Uranium miner Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) was up 3.4 per cent to $12.98 after reporting a small quarterly loss and saying it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for much less than initially proposed, while fertilizer company Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO) gained 1.1 per cent to $22.21 after reporting bigger-than-expected revenue.

Miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) rose 1.4 per cent to $26.51 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher steelmaking coal prices.

Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO) gained 3.1 per cent to $33.78 after reporting a 19 per cent rise in quarterly profit.