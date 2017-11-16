Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by gains among its biggest banking stocks as bond yields rose while continued weakness in oil prices weighed on its energy companies.

At 9:52AM a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.26 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,910.74.

The energy group retreated 0.9 per cent, with Suncor Energy (SU.TO) down 2 per cent at $44.50. Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO) fell 6.5 per cent to $17.07 after announcing its capital investment plans for 2018.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.5 per cent as bond yields in both Canada and the United States moved higher.

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO), down 8.5 per cent at $5.69 and Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO), down 4.2 per cent at $17.69.

Canopy Growth said late on Wednesday that it was investing in fellow marijuana producer TerrAscend Corp. Aurora said it had arranged a US$100 million financing.