41m ago
TSX higher as banks gain, energy stocks weigh
Reuters,
BNN's mid-morning market update: Nov. 16, 2017
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by gains among its biggest banking stocks as bond yields rose while continued weakness in oil prices weighed on its energy companies.
At 9:52AM a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.26 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,910.74.
The energy group retreated 0.9 per cent, with Suncor Energy (SU.TO) down 2 per cent at $44.50. Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO) fell 6.5 per cent to $17.07 after announcing its capital investment plans for 2018.
The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.5 per cent as bond yields in both Canada and the United States moved higher.
The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and five new lows.
Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO), down 8.5 per cent at $5.69 and Canopy Growth Co (WEED.TO), down 4.2 per cent at $17.69.
Canopy Growth said late on Wednesday that it was investing in fellow marijuana producer TerrAscend Corp. Aurora said it had arranged a US$100 million financing.