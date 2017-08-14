TSX higher as North Korea tensions ease

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors jumped back into riskier assets as some tensions eased over North Korea, with heavyweight financials leading gains, while lower oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.53 points, or 0.58 per cent at 15,119.91. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

