What you need to know before the opening bell: October 31, 2017

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as financial stocks kept the index in positive territory despite a hefty decline in Shopify Inc shares and weaker resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.09 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 16,015.87 shortly after the open.

Six of the index's 10 key sectors rose, but information technology fell 0.9 per cent on Shopify, which was down 7.8 per cent.

