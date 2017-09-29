TSX hits 4-month high as financials climb

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose to a four-month high on Friday, ending the month with a 2.8 per cent gain, as the heavyweight financials group climbed and BlackBerry Ltd added to strong gains posted a day earlier.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.69 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,634.94. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

More to come.