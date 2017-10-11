TSX hits 7-1/2 month high; Pretium Resources surges

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose broadly on Wednesday to a 7-1/2-month high, led in part by a surge in Pretium Resources Inc shares.

Pretium Resources (PVG.TO) rallied 21.2 per cent to $14.7 after the company said its Brucejack mine produced 82,203 ounces of gold in the third quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) advanced 1.4 per cent to $28.52. The overall group, which includes miners, fertilizer producers and forestry companies, added 0.6 per cent.

By 10:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 41.96 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 15,812.32. It touched its highest level since Feb. 23, at 15,816.82.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors rose.

Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO) rose 8.0 per cent to $29.43 after National Bank of Canada raised its price target and rating to outperform from sector perform, but the overall energy group retreated 0.1 per cent with U.S. crude oil prices little changed following Tuesday's 2.7 per cent jump.

The influential and heavily-weighted financials group gained 0.1 percent.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) shares recouped some of its recent losses, rising 3.8 per cent to $120.21. The overall technology group gained 0.8 per cent.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) rose 3.8 per cent at $2.34, with the overall industrials group up 0.4 per cent. Delta Air Lines chief executive said on Wednesday no U.S.-made jets competed with Bombardier's CSeries plane.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 151 to 89, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the upside.