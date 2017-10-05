TSX hits 7-month high as financials, resource stocks rally

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index notched a seven-month high on Thursday, fueled by a rally in financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, but gains were tempered by a drop in the shares of Shopify Inc for a second straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 55.30 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 15,776.30. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

