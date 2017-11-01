TSX hits another record as energy, mining stocks rally

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index touched a fresh record for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, mirroring new highs on Wall Street, as higher commodity prices fueled energy and mining stocks and drove broad-based gains.

    Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rose 1.2 per cent to $44.31 while Encana Corp (ECA.TO) surged 3.6 per cent to $15.63. The two companies were the most influential drivers on the index and helped lift the overall energy sector for its fifth day of gains. The sector, which was up 1.8 per cent, has advanced some 9 per cent over that period.

    Oil and gas companies were powered by prices of crude, which hit their highest since mid-2015 as data showed OPEC has significantly improved compliance on its pledge to cut supplies.

    Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) jumped 7.6 per cent to $8.63 after analysts raised their ratings and price targets following the company's third quarter results.

    At 10:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 58.81 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 16,084.40. The index rose as high as 16,105.88 during the session, for its fourth-straight intraday record.

    Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 per cent, as gold prices rose on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve policy statement and this week's confirmation of the new Fed chair.

    Nickel prices also surged nearly six percent to two-year highs on demand expectations.

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) rallied 5.6 per cent to $15.24, while Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) advanced 3.4 per cent to $27.26. Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) was up 2.4 per cent at $17.25.

    Financial services stocks edged up 0.1 per cent, but gains were tempered by a 6.4 per cent drop to $56.46 in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) after the company reported a revenue miss amid uncertainty in Europe.

    Industrials were among the few declining sectors, falling 0.3 per cent, with WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) slumping 5.0 per cent to $25.60.

    Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 157 to 87, for a 1.80-to-1 ratio on the upside.

    The index had 15 companies posting a new 52-week high and 1 posting a new low. 