TSX hits another record, closes positive on energy rally
Canada's main stock index squeezed out a record high on Wednesday, but finished barely positive as a rally in energy companies was offset by declines in industrials, technology and bank stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 3.74 points higher at 16,029.33.
Six of the index's 10 key sectors were in negative territory.