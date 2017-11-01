TSX hits another record, closes positive on energy rally

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index squeezed out a record high on Wednesday, but finished barely positive as a rally in energy companies was offset by declines in industrials, technology and bank stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 3.74 points higher at 16,029.33.

Six of the index's 10 key sectors were in negative territory.