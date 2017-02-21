Canada's main stock index reached a new record high on Tuesday, led by Restaurant Brands International Inc after it announced an acquisition, while heavyweight financial and energy shares also gained as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained as data showed the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years, while Wall Street also reached record-highs as investors cheered strong results of top U.S. retailers.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) surged nearly 7 per cent to $75.58. The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains said it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI.O) for US$1.8 billion in cash.

ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO) jumped 11.6 per cent to $3.56 after it said it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) for about US$1.25 billion in cash.

The overall financials group rose 0.3 per cent, while the energy group climbed 0.9 per cent as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.8 per cent at US$54.35 a barrel after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher.

At 11:43 a.m. ET, the TSX rose 73.86 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 15,912.49.

The index has surged 38 percent since hitting a three-year trough in January last year and touched a new intraday all-time high on Tuesday at 15,943.09.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) surged more than 13 per cent to $45.91 after it reported fourth quarter and 2016 annual results.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) rose nearly 4 per cent to $29.09 but Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) retreated 1.3 per cent to $22.46.

Gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,236.3 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.1 per cent to US$6,073.5 a tonne.

Telecoms was the only one of the index's 10 main groups which failed to gain ground but it fell less than 0.1 per cent.

Domestic data on Monday, when the index was closed for a market holiday, showed that wholesale trade rose for the third straight month in December.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs on Tuesday amid gains across sectors as strong earnings from top retailers underscored the strength of the U.S. economy.

One in every six stocks on the S&P 500 hit a new 52-week high as a rally sparked by President Donald Trump's promise of tax reforms shows no sign of fading despite concerns around valuations.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind that the market has become over extended and is due for a pullback," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

"That said, when you have this kind of momentum, it is very hard to sit on the sidelines."

In the one month of Trump's presidency, the S&P 500 hit record intraday highs 10 times, gained 3.9 per cent and surpassed US$20 trillion in market capitalization.

Robust earnings have added to the momentum. Overall profit for S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 7.5 per cent in the latest quarter - the biggest rise since the fourth quarter of 2014.

Wal-Mart's (WMT.N) shares provided the biggest boost to the Dow, rising 4 per cent after the company reported higher-than-expected U.S. sales.

Department store bellwether Macy's (M.N) and home improvement chain Home Depot (HD.N) rose after the companies posted profits that topped estimates.

All 11 major S&P sectors were higher on Tuesday, led by a 1 per cent gain in the energy index as oil prices rose.

At 11:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112.22 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 20,736.27, the S&P 500 was up 12.59 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 2,363.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 21.51 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 5,860.08.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI.O) jumped 19 per cent to US$78.80 after Restaurant Brands (QSR.TO) agreed to acquire the quick-service restaurant chain for US$1.8 billion.

Kraft Heinz (KHC.O) shares were the top drag on the S&P, falling 3.3 per cent after the company walked away from its US$143 billion offer to buy Unilever (UL.N), a day after the Anglo-Dutch company rejected the proposal. Unilever's U.S.-listed shares were down 8.4 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,054 to 797. On the Nasdaq, 1,570 issues rose and 1,128 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 83 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 184 new highs and 16 new lows.