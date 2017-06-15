Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 9.71 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,160.42, its lowest close since Dec. 6.

The index has lost ground each day this week, and it closed on Thursday below its 200-day moving average for a second straight day.

"It's pretty defensive ... the loss of momentum in tech has a lot of people rattled," said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

Wall Street also closed lower as a recent selloff in technology stocks deepened.

Canada's technology group pared recent losses to end 0.2 per cent higher. But it accounts for just 2.5 per cent of the TSX's weight, much less than resource stocks.

The energy group retreated 1.7 per cent as oil prices fell to a six-month low. The commodity was pressured by high global inventories and doubts over OPEC's ability to implement production cuts as promised.

U.S. crude prices settled 27 cents US lower at US$44.46 a barrel.

Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.4 per cent to $36.84, while Cenovus Energy lost 4.4 per cent to $10.47.

The materials group, which includes miners, fertilizer and lumber companies, lost 0.8 per cent as metal prices, including copper and gold, fell a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Barrick Gold retreated 1.6 per cent to $20.76, while Teck Resources Ltd lost 3.75 per cent to $21.58 after it forecast a drop in its average realized price from the sale of steelmaking coal for the second quarter.

But losses for the TSX were narrowly based, with seven of the index's 10 main groups ending higher.

The financial group, which has lost more than six per cent since peaking in February, rose 0.3 per cent, helped by a 0.4-per-cent gain for Toronto-Dominion Bank to $64.99.

The banks "have sold off to a level now where I am starting to look at them a little bit more, as a Canadian investor who is less worried about a cataclysmic housing correction being right around the corner," Scott said.

Resales of Canadian homes dropped 6.2 per cent in May from April, with Toronto sales plunging 25.3 per cent in the month as new housing policy changes sideswiped demand and new listings rose again.

Investors have also worried about how the troubles of alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc could affect the country's real estate market.

Shares of Home Capital rose 12.7 per cent to $13.67 after the company reported late on Wednesday it had reached a settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Regulator accepting responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.

Industrials rose 0.2 per cent as railroad stocks gained ground.

U.S. MARKETS

A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes, while investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates.

The S&P technology sector fell 0.5 per cent, continuing a slide that began last Friday. The sector cut steeper losses from earlier in the session, as did the benchmark S&P 500.

Apple shares ended down 0.6 per cent while Google parent Alphabet dropped 0.8 per cent after separate bearish analysts reports on the two tech heavyweights.

The consumer discretionary sector dropped 0.5 per cent, as Amazon.com shares closed down 1.3 per cent. Nike fell 3.2 per cent after the company said it would cut about two per cent of its global workforce and eliminate a quarter of its shoe styles.

Tech, still the best-performing group this year, and consumer discretionary have been among the sectors that have fueled the S&P 500's 8.6-per-cent rally in 2017.

"You seem to be losing some momentum in the big growth names that have led the market so far this year," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South Carolina.

"At the same time, the economic data has just not been good enough to get investors excited about buying into other areas of the market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.66 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,359.9, the S&P 500 lost 5.46 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,432.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.39 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,165.50.

Financials and energy, sectors that should thrive during economic expansions, also sold off. Financials slipped 0.4 per cent and energy fell 0.7 per cent.

Utilities and real estate, which are high-dividend paying groups known as "bond proxies," gained 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, making them the best performing sectors along with the 0.6-per-cent rise for industrials.

"If your best-performing sectors are real estate and utilities, it's a good sign that interest rates are dominating the equity market," said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist with TIAA Investments, an affiliate of Nuveen.

Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields had tumbled to their lowest since early November on Wednesday after surprisingly weak data on inflation and retail sales overshadowed the Fed's interest rate hike.

Following that disappointing economic data, a report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to shrinking labor market slack that could allow the Fed to raise interest rates again this year despite moderate inflation growth.

"Monetary policy got hawkish," said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. "Fiscal policy is getting delayed and inflation will not cooperate the way the markets and the Fed want it to."

In other corporate news, Kroger shares tumbled 18.9 per cent after the supermarket chain slashed its full-year profit forecast.

About 6.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the nearly 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.78-to-1 ratio favored decliners.