TSX hits new record intraday high

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Friday as overall higher energy stocks offset a batch of quarterly results that largely fell short of expectations.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the composite index marched toward its seventh straight week of gains, rising 57.74 points, or 0.36 per cent, to a record high of 15,949.37.

Canadian diary producer Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) provided one of the biggest boosts, rising 4.7 per cent to $47.03. It became Australia's top milk producer by agreeing to pay up to US$490 million for Murray Goulburn Co-operative, its second major acquisition in the country.

Air Canada (AC.TO) has led the way since the previous record high, seeing a 97 per cent return since Feb. 21. The other top performers over the span are Shopify (SHOP.TO), Spin Master (TOY.TO), BRP (DOO.TO), and Premium Brands (PBH.TO).

TSX Industrials has been the best-performing sector, seeing a 13 per cent return since the previous peak. The info tech and consumer discretionary sectors were close behind, with telecom and utilities rounding out the top five.

The broader consumer staples group climbed 0.5 per cent.

The energy group accounted for the bulk of the gains, climbing 0.9 per cent, helped by stronger oil. U.S. crude prices were up 1.5 per cent to US$53.41 a barrel. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) advanced 3.1 per cent to $14.18.

Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) was an exception in the sector, tumbling 10.5 per cent to $10.17 after the uranium producer posted a surprised third-quarter loss and cut its full-year production outlook.

Of the index's 10 main sectors, half were in positive territory.

The financials group added 0.2 per cent.

Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO) soared 8.8 per cent to $2.85 after reporting results and improved zinc production at its Bisha mine.

But the overall materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) stumbled 3.6 per cent to $13.96 after it posted a quarterly loss. Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) shares extended losses, falling 2.5 per cent to $26.15 after analysts cut their target price following its results.

Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO), which manufactures and distributes packaging materials and machines, plunged 10.2 per cent to $48.51 after third-quarter results fell short of forecasts.

Industrials were off 0.1 per cent as TFI International Inc (TFII.TO) slumped 6.3 per cent to $30.03.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) shares sank 11.5 per cent to $13.53 after it issued guidance and posted results that missed expectations. The technology group was down lost 0.4 per cent.

Healthcare stocks lost 1.1 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 127 to 117, for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The index was posting 10 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows.