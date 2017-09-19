TSX hits six-week highs as energy, financials gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, led by oil and gas companies, bolstered by oil prices near five-month highs, and by financial stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $40.66, while Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) advanced 2.7 per cent to $11.54.

The energy group climbed 0.7 per cent as crude oil prices traded near five-month highs after key Middle Eastern producers showed they were continuing to comply with output cuts under an OPEC-led deal.

The heavily weighted financials group rose 0.3 per cent, though individual gains within the sector were modest.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.04 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,278.71. It touched 15,288.80, its highest since Aug. 9.

Of the index's 10 main groups, only the consumer staples sector was negative, losing 0.1 per cent as grocers inched lower.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent, with Air Canada (AC.TO) stock rising 1.6 per cent to $24.03 after the airline set new financial targets and moved toward launching a rewards program.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 159 to 79, for a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the upside.