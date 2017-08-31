TSX hits three-week high as commodities rally, TD beats

Canada's main stock exchange posted a 3-week high on Thursday as commodities rallied and data showed rapid growth in the domestic economy, while shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) had its biggest one-day gain in 18 months after the company reported strong earnings.

TD Bank, Canada's second-biggest lender, was by far the biggest influence on the index. Its shares rallied 3.3 per cent to $67.06, its biggest advance since February 2016, after it reported earnings that topped expectations by a wider margin than its rivals, in a quarter in which Canadian banks have outperformed market forecasts.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) advanced 1.1 per cent to $29.00 after it also reported better-than-expected results, while the overall financials group gained 0.5 per cent.

Adding support for the sector, data showed that Canada's gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.5 per cent in the second quarter, far more than the 3.7 per cent economists had forecast, reinforcing expectations the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates in October.

"The Canadian economy is on fire," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "Healthy GDP leads to healthy loan growth."

Higher rates tend to increase net interest margins of banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 78.74 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,211.87. For the month of August, it gained 0.4 per cent.

Oil and gas stocks, which climbed 1.3 per cent, were helped by crude oil prices that settled 2.8 per cent higher. Prices had suffered steep losses on demand concerns following record flooding from Hurricane Harvey in the United States that knocked out a quarter of the country's refining capacity.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) rose 3.6 per cent to $9.77. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) gained 2.3 per cent to $11.65.

The materials group, home to resource firms, added 0.8 per cent as gold miners benefited from bullion prices that rose on a weaker U.S. dollar.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) gained 1.6 per cent to $17.16.

Magna International Inc (MG.TO) was another influential gainer, up 2.2 per cent to $60.09. The company says it is developing a new self-driving vehicle system.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. A 0.3 per cent decline in consumer staples stocks and a 0.2 per cent fall in telecoms tempered gains.