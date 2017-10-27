TSX isn’t out of the running for Aramco listing: TMX CEO

The head of Canada’s largest exchange operator says the door isn’t closed on nabbing a piece of Saudi Aramco’s hotly-anticipated initial public offering.

In an interview on BNN, TMX Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston channeled his inner Yogi Berra, emphasizing the pursuit of the listing ain’t over until it’s over.

“We’re not out of the running until we’re told we’re out of the running, so we’re going to keep pushing,” he said.

Eccleston said even if the TSX doesn’t get in on the offering, which could value the state-owned oil producer at as much as US$2 trillion, the TSX’s efforts have increased its profile on the global stage.

“At the same time, I think this is a great opportunity -- and a win for us whether we win that or not because we are getting our name known in the region,” he said. “This is something that we’re out there talking about: the benefits of being a client of TMX and being in Canada.”

While London and New York have become the odds-on frontrunners for the listing, Eccleston said even if Aramco goes elsewhere, the door wouldn’t be closed to Aramco for a future presence on the TSX.

“Win or lose, we think this has been a well-deserved effort on our part, and we’re going to keep trying,” he said. “Even if they list one place initially, that doesn’t mean they won’t be in Canada eventually.”