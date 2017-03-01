Canada's main stock index bounced higher on Wednesday as its heavyweight financial services group cheered signs from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers that raised expectations for a March rate hike.

Resource stocks, industrials and consumer names were all also broadly higher in morning trade, as advancers outnumbered decliners three-to-one and the index looked set to break a five-day downward move.

New York Fed President William Dudley, one of the most influential U.S. central bankers, said the case for tightening monetary policy had become "a lot more compelling", while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he saw "no need to delay" raising rates.

Canadian financial stocks stand to benefit from any hikes as higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The group gained 1.1 per cent overall, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) up 2 per cent to $24.21 and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) advancing 0.9 per cent to $69.08. TD reports quarterly results on Thursday.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 2.3 per cent to $57.97 after reporting profit that handily beat estimates.

By contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Canada held rates steady on Wednesday as it stayed focused on the "significant uncertainties" facing the domestic economy.

At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.77 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 15,534.01.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with only telecoms lagging.

The energy group climbed 0.9 per cent, as oil prices rose as investors took heart from strict OPEC compliance with its pledge to cut output.

Industrials rose 1.4 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) jumped 6 per cent to $14.65 and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) advanced 5.5 per cent to $28.02 as copper prices hit a more than one-week high.

Meanwhile gold miners pulled back with gold after the Fed comments and as a Tuesday night speech by U.S. President Donald Trump included little detail on his plans for tax reform and infrastructure spending.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) fell 1.7 per cent to $20.69 and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) lost 2 per cent to $4.59.