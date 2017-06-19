TSX lifted by energy, financials as oil prices steady

Canada's main stock index was lifted by shares of financial firms on Monday, while energy companies got a boost as oil prices steadied after coming under pressure over the past month.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) was the biggest gainer on the index, up 1.0 per cent at $94.47, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), which advanced 1.0 per cent to $65.7. The financials group gained 1.0 per cent.

The energy group, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the index, climbed 0.2 per cent as U.S. crude prices rose 0.3 per cent to US$44.86 a barrel.

Shares of Suncor Energy (SU.TO) advanced 0.4 per cent to $39.425, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) rose 0.3 per cent to $37.4.

U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC urged the management of Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) to explore strategic options, including going private.

The news sent shares of Hudson's Bay up 14.9 per cent to $10.20 and helped boost the consumer discretionary sector by 1.3 per cent.

In mid-morning trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.63 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 15,296.17, with all of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory.

Among individual stocks, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) rose 4.8 per cent to $17.6 after activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson joined the company's board.

Shares of Bombardier (BBDb.TO) advanced 2.0 per cent to $2.52 after the company said it had received seven more orders for its Q400 aircraft from Philippine Airlines.

Gold miners were the main laggards, with the subindex retreating 0.2 per cent as the commodity hit a four-week low following hawkish comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) declined 0.9 per cent to $61.42, while Kinross Gold (K.TO) was down 0.6 per cent at $5.38.

Overall, advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 172 to 69, for a 2.49-to-1 ratio on the upside.